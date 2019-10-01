Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq is expecting her first baby, and after a bit of mystery surrounding the details, it’s now been confirmed that her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis is the father.

According to PEOPLE, the first-time mom-to-be, first proudly showed off her baby bump in an incredibly sweet photo shoot with her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.

“I’m the luckiest girl to [bear] witness to your Mommy journey! I wouldn’t miss it … ITS YOUR TURN, Finally!!! Lol 😍,” Haqq McCray wrote in a comment on her sister’s post.

Just a few days after the adorable baby announcement, a source confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that O.T. Genasis is the father of the child. The couple was first linked in 2017, seemingly fell out in May 2018, and then later reconciled before calling it quits again.

“To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it,” Genasis wrote in an “open love letter” to Haqq last October via Instagram.

”Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play yrou love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.”

While there has been no word from either’s camp about if the twosome is back on, Haqq is being showered with love and supportive messages from friends and family on social media.