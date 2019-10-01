Lauren London appealed to her fans that all is not lost as she continues to grieve the untimely death of her love, Nipsey Hussle.

As seasons change and people move on, London, who shares a three-year-old son with Hussle, posted an inspiring message about the slain rapper to encourage fans that she is still standing tall in the midst of having her life shattered to pieces.

“If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽🏁 A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

London and Hussle were joined at the hip for the past six years as a couple. Hussle, 33, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom was shot and killed March 31 after an argument with another individual. The alleged gunman, Eric Holder has been charged in his murder. Hussle was working with the LAPD to seek an end to gang violence before he was gunned down allegedly by Eric Holder who was charged with his killing.

Since his death, the tributes to Hussle have poured in and his legacy, in fact, does continue.

In August, London’s long-time partner, London has announced that a monument in his honor is being erected outside his Marathon Clothing store.

London took to Instagram to alert his fans that construction has commenced in the parking lot of the Marathon store on Slauson Ave and barriers were put up where a tower will stand for Hussle, Yahoo reports.

BET also recognized Hussle at its 2019 ceremony with the Humanitarian Award that London accepted.