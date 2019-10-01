Clueless actress Stacey Dash has been released from jail after she was arrested and accused of assaulting her husband Jeffrey Marty.

On Sunday, Dash was arrested by Florida police and seen on body camera footage handcuffed by authorities for a domestic violence call involving a physical altercation with Marty, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE.

Dash, however, is reportedly the one who initiated the 911 call to report abuse but police allegedly didn’t see any marks on her face and body at first look. Since they saw marks on Marty they arrested Dash instead, because she “pushed him and slapped his face,” which left “red scratch marks” on his left arm TMZ first reported.

“Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself,” said her manager, Sean P. Jackson. “When the police arrived, they couldn’t see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him.”

Jackson said his client was acting in self-defense.

Dash was released on $500 bail and according to a statement released by Dash, she said she “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb.”

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

The statement also tried to clear up earlier reports that they said were inaccurate.

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the source’s relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.”

It continues: “Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up,” the statement added. “The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

Although Dash’s lawyer says she’s a victim, the internet was not as supportive once they heard Dash got arrested.

Stacey Dash is best known for her role in Clueless but caused quite a stir as a very vocal supporter of Donald Trump. She landed a gig as a correspondent for Fox News before being ousted and had a short-lived plan to run for Congress in 2018.