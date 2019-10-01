R. Kelly is looking to get out of jail and his reasons are pretty ridiculous, even for him.

According to reports, lawyers for the singer who was locked up without bond on racketeering charges insist R. Kelly is not a danger to the community. They filed an 11-page motion in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on Monday in an attempt to have him released on bond while he awaits trials, due to the unfairly strict restrictions of jail.

One of the “strict” restrictions reportedly include his inability to see both of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary at the same time.

“Presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit,” one of his attorneys said. “In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch. No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”

The motion also insists that R. Kelly is not a flight risk.

“Mr. Kelly possesses almost no financial resources, and no evidence was presented to the Court to the contrary. Indeed, there is nothing in the record to support such an inference. Likewise, Mr. Kelly is not a frequent international traveler. His passport is presently in the custody of authorities in Cook County, Illinois in connection with Illinois State court proceedings. That passport was issued approximately eight years ago and does not contain a single stamp for travel.”

