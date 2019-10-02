The sentencing phase began Tuesday for Amber Guyger as she faces up to 99 years in prison after a jury delivered a guilty verdict in the shooting death of Botham Jean.

A jury decided in less than 24 hours on Tuesday to convict after prosecutors convinced them that the Sept. 6, 2018 shooting was not accidental, but an incident in which Guyger deliberately opened fire before properly assessing the situation. The 31-year-old ex-cop has maintained that after a tiring shift, she simply went to the wrong apartment in her residential complex, one floor above her own, believing it was hers and thought Jean, 26, was an intruder.

A new round of jury deliberations began after the verdict Tuesday, although it is not clear when they will finish, KHOU reports. Unless her attorneys can successfully appeal the verdict or the sentence, Guyger will likely serve the entire sentence.

Testimony began for the sentencing phase of the case including that of Jean’s sister and mother.

“My life has not been the same,” Allison Jean said Tuesday. “It’s just been like a roller coaster. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”

What the hell man? She’s stroking Amber’s hair after she was found guilty of murder. Some of us are still slaves. That’s why WS don’t want us speaking about black empowerment. They don’t want their slaves to finally be set free. #AmberGuyger pic.twitter.com/y1sLGwjUgB — African Diaspora News Channel (@AfrDiasporaNews) October 1, 2019

Officer caught on video primping Guyger’s hair

On Tuesday, new outrage over the case surfaced when a video of a deputy fixing and stroking Amber Guyger’s hair after the verdict angered many online. Activists called out the deputy for allegedly treating Guyger like she was the victim as she primped her blond hair after she was convicted of killing a Black man. They called the deputy out for what they considered to be special treatment akin to how Dylan Roof was reportedly given a burger to eat by police after he killed nine churchgoers in Charleston.

“Dylan Roof shoots up a black church and gets burger king right after,” said commenter Kirroyal in an online forum. “Yt cop shoots black man dead and gets a finger brush fluff.”

“Please tell me what is this Black cop is doing? Why do white women always get treated like they are the victim?” Bishop Talbert Swan wrote on Twitter.

“She shot and murdered a black man in his own home. She doesn’t need you fixing her hair, coddling her and acting like the help,” he said.

Please tell me what is this Black cop is doing? Why do white women always get treated like they are the victim? She shot and murdered a black man in his own home. She doesn’t need you fixing her hair, coddling her and acting like the help.🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tiq3utg3D7 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 1, 2019

That cop just embarrassed herself and her badge.