After all these years the obvious has finally happened, Gucci Mane is officially the face of Gucci.

According to PAPER, Mane, 39 and his new ultra-toned physique, are making their Gucci debut in a gorgeous, “powerhouse campaign” with the Florence, Italy-based fashion house.

READ MORE: Gucci Mane Story Set to Hit the Big Screen in New Biopic

Gucci’s Cruise 2020 campaign, titled “#ComeAsYouAre_RSVP” feature opulent photos of Gucci Mane splashing around a bubble bath, getting a massage, playing the piano and you know, just chilling at a mansion house party.

The campaign also features actress Sienna Miller dressed in a vainglorious fur coat and rocker Iggy Pop shirtless in the back of a limo.

READ MORE: Drake trades petty jabs with Gucci mane over Raptors Eastern Conference title win

The decadence shown in these promos are the brainchild of Harmony Korine (of Kids and Spring Breakers fame), who both directed and served as photog for the campaign. Gucci artistic director Alessandro Michele, who is a noted fan of the “outrageous and glamorous” co-directed the campaign as well.

“Gucci is a party and everyone is invited” explains a press release which goes on to explain this latest creative direction is mean to illustrate the house’s “playful, liberated and libertarian, and also inclusive, hedonist and uninhibited” spirit.