Ming, the famous tiger discovered living in a Harlem public housing apartment in 2003, died recently at an animal sanctuary in Ohio, where he lived for 15 years.

Ming, 19, who died of natural causes, was laid to rest at The Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in upstate New York, the cemetery’s vice president, Ed Martin III, told the New York Post.

“It was a very small affair,” Martin said of the funeral.

Ming’s resting place has an elaborate tombstone with his picture alongside an engraving that reads: “Legendary NYC tiger, raised in apartment 5E in the Drew Hamilton Houses at 141st and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.”

The engraving also refers to Ming as the “Tiger of Harlem.”

“In 2003, after three years of living in the apartment, Ming was rescued by the authorities and relocated to Noah’s Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in rural Ohio where he lived out the rest of his days in comfort and peace,” the inscription says. “Loved By Many.”

Ming was cremated, said Henry Jones, an NYC photographer who’s been documenting Ming since 2017.

“He is loved and missed by his keepers at Noah’s Lost Ark in Ohio,” Jones said in a statement.

Lions and Tigers and a crazy lady bugging them

While Ming the tiger rests in peace, a lion over at the Bronx Zoo almost sent a woman to her final resting place when she entered his den to taunt him.

That’s right a crazy lady thought it was fun and games to dance in front of a wild animal at the zoo while onlookers looked on in shock and horror.

“I’m sorry, but that’s dumb,” said Andrea Arndt about the video.

“Why would you do this? What drug was she on to make her dance around a lion like that? It may be a zoo, but it’s still a wild animal.”

“Why would she want to do that? It’s dangerous,” said a mom Kelly Hawkins.

“Imagine something had happened and she’d been mauled in front of a bunch of little kids?”

Luckily the man emerged alright but that was a dangerous game of cat and mouse and she could have ended up as minced meat.

