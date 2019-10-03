In what may be the sweetest misunderstanding of the year, entertainment legend Angela Lansbury recently heard Chaka Demus and Plier’s 1993 reggae hit, Murder She Wrote, for the first time and assumed it was about her.

Monday, CBC’s Radio Q DJ Tom Power introduced the Lansbury to the track during an interview. Apparently the 93-year-old actress best known for playing writer-turned-detective Jessica Fletcher on the long-running TV show, Murder, She Wrote had never heard the song.

“Oh, reggae,” she said clearly getting a kick out of the title of the classic. But then added, “Oh, I’m thrilled to be part of reggae. Of course.”

DJ Power then added, “Well, there you are. You made it in and you didn’t even know it,” prompting an oblivious Lansbury to enthusiastically respond, “Wow, that’s great!”

🔊 "Oh, I'm thrilled to be part of reggae." 🔊 Angela Lansbury hears the '90s reggae/dancehall anthem 'Murder She Wrote' by @chaka_pliers for the first time ever https://t.co/9IlwxbtW2G pic.twitter.com/v2R16MelPM — q (@cbcradioq) September 30, 2019

Murder, She Wrote — which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year — ran for 12 seasons, airing 264 episodes between 1984 and 1996. During the height of the show’s popularity, Lansbury was nominated for a whopping 10 Golden Globes and 12 Emmys for her performance, and fans couldn’t help being tickled by the exchange which recently went viral.

Most recently, Lansbury has appeared in PBS’ adaptation of Little Women, and also popped up in the 2018 remake of The Grinch and Mary Poppins Returns.

According to Wikipedia, Murder She Wrote is a track from Chaka Demus & Pliers 1993 album Tease Me. It was first released as a single in 1992 and again in late 1993, reaching number 27 on the UK Singles Chart in early 1994. And given it’s suddenly trending again, what better reason to make it this week’s, “Throwback Thursday.”

