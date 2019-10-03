British royal Meghan Markle’s nephew Thomas Dooley was arrested in Hollywood and now a shocking video of the incident has emerged that shows him naked and screaming expletives as police try to put him in the back of a squad car.

According to TMZ, Thursday, Dooley, was detained by authorities after he was allegedly seen walking up and down the street yelling gibberish and wearing only a small towel which eventually fell off, revealing his genitals.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle launches new ‘Smart Works’ clothing line

The 28-year-old – who is the son of the Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. – was charged with felony resisting arrest. The damaging footage was shot just around the corner from the Hollywood Hotel, by a tourist who initially had no clue who they were filming.

Responding officers believe Dooley was under the influence of a substance when they apprehended him and in this video, you can hear him screaming loudly police attempt to calm him down. There was even a chopper on the scene.

At one point an onlooker states the obvious, declaring, “He appears to be naked!”

It took at least 4 officers to successfully push Dooley towards a police car and throughout the 65-second clip, witnesses continue to make remarks as they’re stunned by his nudity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prince Harry blasts paparazzi

Despite her family’s penchant for courting the press, this week Markle’s husband, Prince Harry spoke up in her defense demanding the British tabloids back of his wife. The Washington Post reports, Tuesday, Harry condemned The Daily Mail, charging that its editors are creating an environment that is putting his wife at the same risk and possible fate as his mother, Princess Diana who was relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi and died in a fatal car crash in 1997.

READ MORE: Prince Harry slams British tabloid, as Meghan Markle launches lawsuit

He went on to say his “deepest fear is history repeating itself,” adding, “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Harry then went on to describe the Daily Mail’s actions as “bullying,” explaining, “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”