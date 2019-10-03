Sen. Kamala Harris’ poll numbers in California have dipped significantly, placing the once leading Democratic contender behind three of her opponents.

According to a new poll, Harris has lost the lead in her home state with numbers sinking to single digits, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders surpass her with a strong showing among voters in the 2020 presidential race.

CNN reports that Warren stands at 23%, with Biden at 22% and Sanders at 21%, according to the new Public Policy Institute of California poll.

Harris numbers reportedly slid from 19% in July to 8%. The latest numbers were polled mid- to late September, according to reports after the last debate. Harris’ performance at the last debate was criticized as lackluster and not as strong as her first showing, proving she failed to maintain a stronghold among voters in her state.

“These numbers reflect what’s going on in the national scene, but they also reflect that there is not a home-state advantage (for Harris). There’s not an advantage from the fact that she’s run in statewide races here in 2010, 2014 and 2016,” Mark Baldassare, who directs the survey and is the institute’s president and CEO, told CNN.

“Sen. Harris has to prove to (California) voters just like any other Democratic presidential candidate — ‘What are you going to do for me?’ and ‘Where do you stand on the issues?’ and ‘Are you the person who is most likely to defeat Donald Trump?'” Baldassare said. “The name identification associated with being the state’s senator and somebody who’s been on the ballot — it’s not an advantage right now.”

Harris who has served as California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney has faced some criticism about her record as a prosecutor and her stance on criminal justice.

But she has previously defended her beliefs saying, “I know how to get that job done,” Harris said. “We need somebody on our stage when it comes time for the general election who knows how to recognize a rap sheet when they see it and prosecute the case.”