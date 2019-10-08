Superstar singer and beauty mogul Rihanna is coming out with a new book that is being billed as a “visual autobiography.”

According to Pitchfork, the collection, called Rihanna is 504 pages long an includes over 1,000 “intimate” photos of Riri’s “life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.”

“I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images,” she said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years, and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

Polished, but pricey

The book will be released this fall via Phaidon. While the original edition of the book will retail for $150, Phaidon also plans to release three other editions, including the Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon ($175), which was designed by twin artist duo The Haas Brothers, and comes with “a custom-dyed rose gold, metallic cloth” spine wrap “with the book’s title silk-screened using a clear gloss UV,” and a custom steel tabletop stand.

If that isn’t opulent enough, then the Rihanna: Luxury Supreme is available for $5,500. The Luxury Supreme comes with a Haas-designed “custom cast-resin tabletop bookstand…plated in an 18-carat gold color with mirror-finish, topped with a cushioned platform made from high-density, laser-cut foam covered with a bespoke black vermiculated fabric.”

The very top tier of this collection is the Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme which is signed by the Riri herself and comes with a custom 2000 pound marble pedestal. That version retails for a whopping $111,000 but if you were hoping to save up for it you’re out of luck since it’s already sold out. The other editions are still available and begin shipping on October 24th.

The book even gets a trailer. Check it out below.

