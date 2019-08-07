Drake’s OVO Fest featured some hip-hop heavy hitters, but fans complained of over-priced tickets.

The star-studded ninth annual OVO Fest showcased Offset, DaBaby, Cardi B, YG, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and Gucci Mane.

The series kicked off Sunday night in Toronto with performances by throwback R&B artists, B2K, Mario and Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, along with Chingy, and Bobby V, TMZ reports.

But some fans were not happy because they felt like they were getting locked out of attending because of sky-rocketing ticket costs.

On Wednesday, one fan took to social media to blast Drake about the high ticket prices to attend the festival, but he responded saying it was above him and not part of God’s plan.

“Drake charges 1000 + for a concert in his city but shows up to schools in the US and hands out money to random people and etc… This guy is not a 6 God at all,” one fan wrote.

He responded: “I can control a lot of things but I can’t control resale price shordeeeee.”

Well, she at least got Drake’s attention, right?

In any event, the OVO Fest is pretty popular and back in June while celebrating the Raptors win, the God’s Plan rapper announced that he was bringing it back.

“I hope that all these guys will join me this year because we’re bringing OVO Fest back, so I hope we can go crazy,” Drake said previously.

“I go by the name of Drake. I love each and every one of y’all. I hope you enjoy this moment.”