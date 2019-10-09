Simone Biles is still breaking records. This time she has dominated, earning her 21st medal, clearing the path to become the most decorated woman in gymnastics on Tuesday at the gymnastics world championships in Germany.

The US team also took first place thanks to Biles leading score of 172.330, The Daily Mail reports. It is the USA team’s 5th straight all-around world championship and the seventh consecutive title at an Olympics or world championships.

“I guess it’s kind of crazy,” said Biles/ “I feel like I haven’t gotten the chance to process it yet.

“But I think we’ll do some celebrating tonight, for all of it. For the team, for the medal count, for the fifth year in a row.”

Biles surpassed Russia’s Svetlana Khorkina’s record with her 21st world medal and she’s on course this week to beat Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus who has 23 under her belt.

Still even with her history making feats she admits to sometime feeling defeated.

“Sometimes, I wish I would quit because the other day we walked out there, and I was like, ”I literally hate this feeling. I don’t know why I keep forcing myself to do it,” she told the Olympic Channel.

“But you know, we love the thrill of it. It reminds me to never give up because, one day, I won’t have the opportunity to get that feeling.”

On Saturday, dominated world championships with amazing new signature move.

Biles performed the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam, which became a signature move bearing her name Biles II, CNN reports.

The 22-year-old stunned the audience with her remarkable moves but even though she has cemented herself as a superstar, she admitted that the title gives her pause.

“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now,” Biles said at a press conference the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany, before her performance.