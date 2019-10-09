Last month it was announced that a remake of the 1991 film New Jack City is in the works, but one of its lead stars is making it clear that he is not cool with the idea.

According to Shadow & Act, while promoting his highly anticipated movie Dolemite Is My Name, Wesley Snipes, who played the villain Nino Brown let the press know that he believes some things from the past should simply stay in the past, including the Mario Van Peebles-directed hip-hop classic.

“I’m not associated with it,” he clarified. “I’ve got nothing to do with it at all. I think some things should be left alone.”

The actor also pointed out that the original New Jack City “worked at the time under the circumstances and the story was built around things that are current,” saying that getting that same magic a second time was unlikely.

“I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what?” he said. “I dont’t know. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I’ve said no! It’s a done deal. It’s a wrap.”

Apparently many on social media agree with the 57-year-old, with one user tweeting, “You know… there’s black movies that can withstand remakes because they’re universal stories that repeat through time periods. New Jack City is… not one of them.”

One film that both critics and audiences seem to agree does deserve our attention is Netflix’s Dolemite, which comes out later this month and is being widely hailed as Eddie Murphy’s triumphant come back to the spotlight.