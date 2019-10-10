Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s rape accuser has dropped her federal lawsuit and is planning to refile her case in Florida for “strategic” reasons.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney Taylor is adding another attorney to her law team and for now the suit against Taylor accusing him of forcibly raping the former trainer has been dropped.

Her team is saying however the lawsuit hasn’t gone away.

“Plaintiff states that no opposing party has served an answer or a motion for summary judgement, and that this claim has not been dismissed before for any reason,” attorney David Haas wrote in the dismissal notice filed with the Southern Florida U.S. District Court.

Haas told the outlet it was “simply a strategic decision,” but offered no explanation.

“Unfortunately, I can’t comment on our strategy,” Haas said.

Brown who was released from the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots is facing two lawsuits, one from Taylor and one from an artist who alleged that he exposed himself when she was hired to paint a mural at his home. Brown denies the accusations.

Brown is looking to gain close to $40 million from the teams in unpaid salaries, fines, and voided guarantees, according to NFL Network Insider.

Leading up to his dismissal from the Raiders, Brown faced disciplinary issues, including a blowout with the team’s general manager that led to about $215,000 in fines.