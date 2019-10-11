This week Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son Adonis, decided to share throwback photos from her pregnancy with her followers on social media.

According to The Blast, Friday, Brussaux put up an Instagram story photo of her posing in front of the mirror in a sleek black dress, showing off her baby bump.

“Today, it’s been 2 years I was having 50-sec contractions every 3 min for 24 hours man…all worth it,” reads the caption. “Only a handful of weeks left, over 200lbs. Looks like I’m carrying twins, but I swear I’m not.”

Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, less than two weeks before his father who will also be celebrating a birthday on the 24th.

On the song “March 14“, Drake alludes to this birthday coincidence, rapping “October baby for irony sake, of course,/ I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it’s yours / And believe me, I can’t wait to get a hundred more.” The middle bar referring to Adonis being “October’s own” just like his dad.

Per TMZ, the rapper has made sure both Adonis and his mother Brussaux, who was widely reported as being a former porn star, are financially provided for despite the fact that she reportedly got pregnant from a one night stand.

She is now an artist who lives in Europe and seemingly spends her time taking care of her child and painting portraits of celebrities like, Angelina Jolie, Angela Bassett, Amy Winehouse, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé.

“I was more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life,” Drake once revealed via Vulture. “I’m sure she would be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant, so it was tough for me to tell her that it was someone that she’s never met.”

He also admitted that because his relationship with Brussaux isn’t a “fairy tale,” and made him re-evaluate the way he previously judged his own parents’ contentious divorce growing up.

“I was really hard on my parents for giving me a childhood that I had to wrap my mind around, as I grew,” Drake admitted. “I, multiple times, sort of suggested that they could have done a better job at co-parenting, sticking together, not being so divided, and of course, as life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation, where I don’t have the fairy tale.”