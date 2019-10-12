Earlier this week a man claimed he was paid for sex by 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, he has now backtracked the statement saying he was hired for an acting role.

The man is identified as Sean Newaldass, a 26-year-old personal trainer, and was tapped by Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for a news conference on Wednesday to detail the alleged affair. Wohl and Burkman are known as far-right conspiracy theorist with a reputation of false narratives.

During the press conference, Newaldass spoke to an alleged relationship with Harris. The Daily Dot details Newaldass read from a sheet and claimed to have had 11 “sexual encounters” in hotels across Iowa, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

On Friday, Newaladass revealed that he answered an ad on CraigsList for an acting role, citing the listing stated an opportunity for “performance art in DC.”

The personal trainer spoke to The Daily Beast and revealed he thought the news conference was an audition for a Spike TV show that is actually no longer in existence. In addition, Newaldass had no clue who Harris was.

“I thought I was acting for a role in a movie, like a role in a TV series,” Newaldass said. “I thought everything was staged, I’m thinking everyone is an actor.”

After becoming aware of the actual intent of the conference and Harris, Newaldass began to look up the candidate and now aims to cast his vote for her.

He would also reveal that he is mixed with Indian and Caribbean ancestry, similar to Harris, and feels regret for his work in the video.

“That’s what’s hurtful, because I’m hurting my own ethnicity,” Newaldass added.

Newaldass revealed he was supposed to receive $500 for his role in the video but has yet to receive it.

The Huffington Post has reached out to Wohl but did not receive a response, however, he did respond to the Daily Beast with a laughing emoji.

Earlier this year Wohl and Burkman’s trolls were targeted to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, labeling her a cougar with another news conference stating she paid for a bondage sexual experience with a former Marine.