Billy Porter is finally getting the accolades he deserves and now on the heels of his cameo on Saturday Night Live, it’s been confirmed that the Pose star will be playing the Fairy Godmother in Sony Pictures’ live-action reimagining of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello.

Saturday, Porter made the announcement during a panel at the 20th New Yorker Festival. And according to The Wrap, fellow Broadway veteran (and the voice of Frozen‘s Queen Elsa) Idina Menzel is also in talks to play the role of the evil stepmother.

READ MORE: Billy Porter serves comedy on ‘Saturday Night Live’ trolling Democratic Presidential contenders

Although not much has been shared about the updated plot for this production, the story is reportedly a modern re-imagining of the classic children’s fairytale in which an orphaned girl falls in love with a prince, loses a glass slipper and ultimately becomes a princess.

Given Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican heritage, having a Latina starring as Cinderella will likely play a part in some aspect of this retelling, and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed she will also be heavily involved with creating the film’s music.

READ MORE: Billy Porter makes Emmy history with Best Actor win for his role in ‘POSE‘

Billy Porter Will Play the Fairy Godmother in Latest Live-Action Cinderella Movie: 'I'm Ready' https://t.co/ZBM5wBbiO9 — People (@people) October 14, 2019

When asked during Saturday’s panel what else he had in the works the singer and actor shared, “I have a movie with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, Like a Boss.”

“I have a new album coming out next year. I am directing an episode of Pose,” he continued. “There’s a play that I directed that just debuted in Boston that’s coming to New York. And I’m gonna be the first male on the cover of Allure magazine,” Porter continued.

READ MORE: ‘POSE’ star Billy Porter: “Conservatives are human beings too”

“I’m a gypsy,” he admitted matter of factly. “The only thing I know how to do is work. I’m ready. I’m ready for all of it.”

This year the Tony Award winner made history when he was nominated for (and won) best actor in a drama.