In all his fabulousness, Billy Porter appeared on Saturday Night Live in a skit that served up some realness that was a parody to CNN’s recent LGBTQ Town Hall.

The Emmy award-winning Pose actor called out ballroom categories like his fierce character Pray-Tell, except this time it was al about laughing at the ridiculousness of faux Democratic Presidential contenders who were portrayed as aloof and a little uninformed about gay issues.

“He might live in the projects, but ladies, he ain’t no project,” Porter said as he called out Cory Booker, who was played by Chris Redd.

Moderated by Anderson Cooper who was played by Alex Moffa, he asked Colin Jost aka Pete Buttigieg about criticisms about not being “the right kind of gay.”

“There’s no wrong way to be gay unless you’re Ellen this week,” Jost’s Buttigieg said about the criticism Ellen received in real life when a picture surfaced of her talking and laughing with former president George Bush, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But Porter’s exaggerated call out to Elizabeth Warren, played by Kate McKinnon, is really a belly buster.

“Warren-ing, warren-ing,” Porter said as McKinnon dashed out with the same “extraness” Warren is known for.

“Y’all know I’m not a lesbian, but all the ingredients are there,” McKinnon’s Warren said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by as a little “Easter Egg” appearance as Julian Castro.

“From the house of urban deliciousness, it’s Julian Castro,” Porter said.

“First of all, I apologize for not being gay. But I promise to do better in the future,” he said as Castro.

Woody Harrelson also came back to the stage as Vice President Joe Biden and was just as ornery as the real one.

“The vast majority of people in America are not homophobic; they’re just scared of gay people,” Harrelson’s Biden said.

And the category is, troll the Presidential contenders’ realness! Check out the video clip and remember to vote!