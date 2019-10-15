A man who was jailed for shoving a 3-year-old toddler into a hot oven was arrested again and accused of pouring scalding hot water on another tot.

On Thursday, Terry May, 47, of Deltona, FL was arrested and charged with child abuse for the callous act of causing great bodily harm to a toddler who had skin burns on his back from having boiling water pouring on him, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Terry burned me,” the victim said, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who added, “This little boy had an accident, and we believe Terry got boiling water from the stove and poured it on him.”

The child’s day-care teachers noticed the serious burn marks on the child according to a Sept. 27 charging affidavit and reported the incident to authorities, WNCN reports. The child’s caretaker reportedly was in the hospital when he was abused.

May reportedly scolded and scalded the child after he peed on the floor, according to the outlet.

“He is an out and out psychopath. I mean this guy likes to hurt and burn little kids,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

May reportedly is a repeat offender of abuse, having been arrested before for putting a different 3-year-old in a burning oven in 2018, the sheriff’s office said. The child suffered, cuts, a swollen head, bruises, and a 6-inch scar on her back, WKMG reported.

But, May ultimately was not prosecuted because authorities couldn’t prove the case.

“Last year we arrested Terry May on a charge of abusing a 3-year-old girl who said he beat her with a belt and burned her in an oven.

Now we’re working a new case with a 3-year-old boy who told one of our deputies: “Terry burned me.” This little boy had an accident, and we believe Terry got boiling water from the stove and poured it on him. The poor kid has a burn mark across his back. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) October 2, 2019

“Unfortunately, it was her word against Terry’s, and prosecutors weren’t able to make the case. The charge was dropped.”

May was given a $250,000 bond for his latest offense on Thursday.

Chitwood said this time around they are going to work hard to ensure May stays in jail and they are planning to pursue the child’s mother too.

“The family rallies around him, not around the toddlers who have been burned by him. It’s sad,” he said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep him in jail and we’re going to do everything we can to go after the so-called mother in this case.”