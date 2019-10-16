Dave East sat down with a Washington D.C. radio station to clear the air about a story that went viral involving him getting into fisticuffs with a couple of women that he had a ménage à trois with.

READ MORE: Dave East cited in Las Vegas ménage à trois brawl

The rapper said there’s more to last month’s headlining story, than the public knows. In September, East faced assault charges connected to two women that claimed he beat them up in a Las Vegas hotel after a kinky hookup.

Previously he claimed that one of the women complained that he was giving the other girl way too much attention. East said she got mad, and started throwing champagne bottles at him.

However, East changed his story and said on The Morning Hustle, that the women were instead trying to steal his jewels.

He said there were several people in that hotel room. He claims a woman asked to use the restroom, and that’s when he realized he left his jewelry was out in the open. That’s when he went to get it.

READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to allegations of sexual misconduct

One of the women he said was caught in the act trying on a bracelet that had his daughter’s initials on it.

He explains:

“Her friend caught an attitude. ‘Ain’t nobody trying to steal nothing,'” East said. “First of all I ain’t say nobody was trying to steal why you say that? Matter of fact y’all get y’all shit. Get out. And it went from that to bottle service. Shorty threw three bottles at me. Cut my arm, my leg, all that,” East explained.

East reportedly got hit by two of the bottles and suffered cuts and bruises on his head and arm and leg.

The women had already called the cops, East said, and charges were handed out all around.

“It wasn’t nothing. They patched me up, brought me to the little shit. Gave me a battery charge. Gave her one because they just went off the stories,” East says.

READ MORE: Man who claimed sexual relationship with Sen. Kamala Harris has backtracked

East admits he was a hard lesson learned.

“My mistake was even chilling with them in my room at all. It all went down in my room so it looked bad. And then it’s two girls claiming I’m attacking them. So when TMZ get the story what does one do to two girls?”

“A threesome,” an interviewer replies.

“Exactly,” East said.

Although he blamed the outlet TMZ for spreading misinformation, East somehow forgot that he stirred the pot by reporting that he was having a little kinky fun before things went left.