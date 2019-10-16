Georgia State University is making way for Atlanta’s own Ludacris to serve as an artist-in-residence this fall.

The “Move B*tch” rapper will be using his industry expertise to mentor students and participate in lectures alongside professors at the Creative Media Industries Institute, (CMII), the school announced on Twitter along with a picture of Luda’s old student ID card.

“Hey @ludacris, time to update your PantherCard! We’re excited to welcome Chris Bridges back to campus this fall as an artist-in-residence in @cmii_gsu. That’s #TheStateWay!”

Born Chris Bridges, Luda is a former GSU student who has gone on to become a multi-platinum, GRAMMY® award-winning artist. He also parlayed his talents into acting and has starred in the hit Fast & Furious film series. Luda also is an entrepreneur who gives back to his community through the Ludacris Foundation.

The Atlanta-based rapper started the foundation in 2001, and since then the non-profit has made a global impact. Some of its projects include feeding families for Thanksgiving, putting on an annual holiday party for over 1,000 children in need and working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help realize the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. The foundation also puts on leadership forums for high school and college students and provides school supplies to children.

“Chris is an incredibly talented artist and has so much industry knowledge to share,” said CMII executive director Brennen Dicker. “We are excited to see how our students, and really the entire institute, will benefit from this great new partnership.”

Said Luda, “Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country,” Luda said of the announcement. “I couldn’t imagine a better place to work with students than CMII.”

You can expect to see Luda appear in the next iteration of the Fast & Furious film on May 22, 2020.