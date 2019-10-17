Many of us woke up the sad news this morning that legendary Baltimore Democratic Congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, had passed away. Cummings chaired the House Oversight Committee and was an ardent supporter of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. In fact, he was one of the political leaders guiding the impeachment inquiry from the House Democrats.

Cummings, who was 68, died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from longstanding health challenges, according to a statement provided by his office.

An outpouring of sympathetic words and statements have been issued since the news broke, particularly from his former colleagues in office. In fact, even Donald Trump has issued a personal statement on Cummings passing and supplied a statement on behalf of the White House saying, “as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative Elijah E. Cummings, of Maryland,” the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, through October 18, 2019.