Many of us woke up the sad news this morning that legendary Baltimore Democratic Congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, had passed away. Cummings chaired the House Oversight Committee and was an ardent supporter of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. In fact, he was one of the political leaders guiding the impeachment inquiry from the House Democrats.
Cummings, who was 68, died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from longstanding health challenges, according to a statement provided by his office.
An outpouring of sympathetic words and statements have been issued since the news broke, particularly from his former colleagues in office. In fact, even Donald Trump has issued a personal statement on Cummings passing and supplied a statement on behalf of the White House saying, “as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative Elijah E. Cummings, of Maryland,” the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, through October 18, 2019.
Here are a few of the public figures who will clearly miss this amazing public servant.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama:
“Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it. Steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives, Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation. It’s a tribute to his native Baltimore that one of its own brought such character, tact, and resolve into the halls of power every day. And true to the giants of progress he followed into public service, Chairman Cummings stood tallest and most resolute when our country needed him the most. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service. Our deepest sympathies and abiding love go to his wife, Maya, his three children, and all those whose lives he touched.”
Pelosi was visibly emotional and she said she was “devastated” by this loss. She announced that House members discussed naming legislation after Cummings tied to lowering the cost of prescription medication.
“Elijah was a fighter for low income and prescription drugs, reaching across the aisle to do so. He always chose to reach across the aisle and treat all of our colleagues with respect and even had dialogue with the President for a while on this subject.”
Pelosi remembers the late Rep. Elijah Cummings: “He lived the American dream and he wanted it for everyone else. He spoke with unsurpassed clarity and moral integrity when he spoke on the floor.” https://t.co/bYrSEHy1Sm pic.twitter.com/vbxu5gGiN0
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 17, 2019