Prince Harry has been incredibly vocal when it comes to speaking up on behalf of his wife Megan Markle and this week he was actually brought to tears while speaking about what fatherhood has taught him in the last few months.

According to NBC News, Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex took the stage during the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London, an annual celebration for children with severe illnesses, their families and the caregivers who help them thrive. As he spoke, Harry became emotional about parenthood while his wife watched from the audience.

READ MORE: Prince Harry slams British tabloid, as Meghan Markle launches lawsuit

While at the podium the prince recalled how his feelings about the event changed while attending the last year’s ceremony because at the time he knew his wife was expecting their first child.

Harry, 35, began his speech by saying, “They never fail to inspire me — but this year it resonates in a different way because now I’m a father. Last year when my wife and I attended we knew that we were expecting our first child, no one else knew, but we did.”

That’s when his voice got shaky and he had to stop mid-sentence. The new dad became so visibly overcome with emotion it prompted the crowd to applaud in encouragement.

READ MORE: Prince Harry hopes his new series with Oprah Winfrey will ‘save lives’

Harry first attended the WellChild Awards more than a decade ago but went on to explain that the birth of their son, Archie, back in May has only deepened his appreciation for the organization’s work in supporting sick children.

“I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the award and both of us thinking, ‘what it would be like to be parents one day’ and more so ‘what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over the time’,” he explained.