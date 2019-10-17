Prosecutors declined to move forward with tackling at least one sexual assault claim against Cuba Gooding Jr.

The actor and Oscar winner eluded being charged with grabbing a woman’s butt at an L.A. party because prosecutors didn’t feel as though there was enough evidence to prove their case, TMZ reports.

Cuba reportedly fondled the woman sometime over the past year, and she came forward and filed a police report and an investigation ensued.

After a probe the L.A. City Attorney pushed back on moving forward with charges of misdemeanor sexual battery in August, citing a lack of evidence.

“Cuba doesn’t recall this case. He’s out every night of his life. He meets so many people. He interacts with so many people — he can’t remember all the people he meets,” said Gooding Jr.’s attorney, Mark Heller.

Gooding Jr’s still got an uphill battle in front of him.

As TheGrio previously reported, on Tuesday he made a court appearance in New York and pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual misconduct, including two counts of forcible touching and two more of third-degree sexual abuse during an arraignment on other cases he’s facing.

Gooding faced accusations relating to incidents that allegedly took place at a rooftop bar and in a nightclub in Manhattan in 2018. In the indictment, prosecutors say they have received 12 other accusations from additional women dating back to 2001, which they believe shows a pattern of inappropriate behavior.

According to CBS New York, a 29-year-old woman is accusing Gooding of grabbing her breast on June 9 while they were both at a bar near Times Square.

While the alleged victim admitted to police that she thought he was intoxicated, she was clear that the physical contact occurred without her consent. The actor, who won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Jerry Maguire” in 1997, was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.

Gooding’s attorneys have vigorously and consistently denied the accusations against him.