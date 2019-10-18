The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Garcelle Beauvais is bringing color to the show in season 10, by making her the first Black woman to join the cast. But ahead of her Bravo debut, the Haitian-born actress and former fashion model, seems to be making amends with her ex-husband.

This week Beauvais included her former spouse, Mike Nilon, during a heartfelt tribute to her twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon, on their birthday and included a photo of herself, her boys and Nilon.

That subtle but gracious acknowledgement to her former husband is a sign of growth given how nasty their divorce was which included allegations that the talent agent had been unfaithful.

However, the two came together last year for their sons’ 11th birthday celebration and the two appeared to be cohesive co-parents, according to BCKOnline.com.

The actress is probably best known for her career making role as Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on the 90s sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, where she remained as a lead on the series for all 100 episodes.

She’s also landed parts in shows such as Miami Vice, Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Fox soap opera Models, Inc., NYPD Blue, Grimm, The Magicians, and Power. In 2017, she played Doris Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But aside from her new show on Bravo, on the big screen fans are most likely looking forward to her next film in the 2020 romantic comedy Coming 2 America, alongside Eddie Murphy.