On Saturday, Serena Williams posted a picture of her darling daughter Alexis Olympia looking as cute as a buttercup as a flower girl at her aunt’s wedding.

READ MORE: Serena Williams slays French Open in outfit emblazoned with female empowerment themes

Williams and husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was on hand to attend his sister Hayley’s wedding. Their 2-year-old tot took part in her auntie’s wedding as the flower girl. Williams said she took her flower girl duties “very seriously.”

“She took her flower girl job very seriously!!!” Williams wrote on Instagram showing off the little cutie in her princess-esque gown.

READ MORE: Serena Williams struts down her own NYFW runway with baby Olympia

As one can tell, Olympia is very much into her fashion.

In fact earlier this year, the tennis star sashayed down her own runway during New York Fashion Week with her baby riding on her side.

Last year, Williams launched the Serena Great Collection, featuring clothing with curvy women in mind, sizes from 1X-3X (14 to 24).

Williams also spoke previously about the challenges of trying to be great in business while balancing motherhood.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport! However, it is the challenge that makes it fun,” she said at the time.

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” Williams added. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”

READ MORE: Serena Williams invests in Black start-up that could save lives of expectant mothers

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Olympia via C-section in September 2017, and the superstar athlete shared details about her daughter’s labor and the health complications that followed afterward.

“I didn’t expect that sharing our family’s story of Olympia’s birth and all of the complications after giving birth would start such an outpouring of discussion from women — especially black women — who have faced similar complications and women whose problems go unaddressed,” Williams wrote on Facebook.

We’re happy to see that motherhood is bringing the tennis champ so much joy!