Like bbf’s who are joined at the hip, tennis icon Serena Williams sashayed down her own runway at New York Fashion Week with her boo-boo Olympia riding on her side.

Like a true champion, Williams was all smiles on Tuesday, carrying her two-year-old baby as she presented clothes from her own self-titled line looking carefree and happy despite a devastating loss at the US Open over the weekend.

And Olympia wasn’t the only bff by Williams side. Seated in the front row were her girls Kim Kardashian and LaLa Anthony, two of Williams’ longtime girlfriends and supporters, The Daily Mail reports.

Last year Williams launched the Serena Great Collection, featuring clothing with curvy women in mind with sizes from 1X-3X (14 to 24).

“We’re having a red hot summer over @serena,” Williams captioned a post on Instagram showing off the new design in an ad on Instagram with six women of all shapes and sizes, The Daily Mail reports.

“I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY.

“No one in the world looks exactly the same,” she says. “We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits.

“We all look different and we’ve got to bring our personalities out!”