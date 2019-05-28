Serena Williams gave them something to talk about when she sashayed her way onto the French Open court with a Black Woman Magic inspired ensemble embossed with powerful words.

“Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess,” these some of the words emblazoned in French on Williams’s stunning tennis outfit.

The words speak volumes for the champion who just a year ago had to fight for her right to wear a medical catsuit that was initially banned.

Last summer French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli tried to shut down Williams for wearing a compression catsuit, saying:

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.” However, her outfit helped her to fight bloodclots after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia.

Williams fought back and got the catsuit ban reversed.

This time, the 37-year-old chose a get-up by fashion aficionado Virgil Abloh and Nike, The Daily Mail reports.

A day before the game, Williams shared her on-court attire in black and white photos on Instagram while also posing with Abloh.

“Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike,” she captioned the photos, which highlighted the crop top, skirt, and jacket.

Williams wore a long-sleeved jacket that had themes of female empowerment with words like “champion” and “goddess” across the front. To hit the court, Williams removed the jacket and scaled down to a two-piece skirt and crop top.

During a press conference, Serena Williams shared her thoughts on the power of her look. “We have, on the outfit it has words that have — it’s in French, and it says “Queen,” it says “Champion,” and it says “Mom,” and those are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that, you know, that wants to wear it.”

In addition to turning heads on the court, Williams went on to beat her Russian opponent Vitalia Diatchenko in their match on Monday.

Get it Serena! Show em’ who they’re dealing with!