It looks like Van Lathan is leaving TMZ.

The man who made headlines when he took Kanye West to task for his “slavery is a choice” comments has reportedly been fired from he outlet following a verbal altercation with his co-worker, Michael Babcock.

According to PageSix, the pair had a disagreement while filming an episode of TMZ Live about a week and a half ago and although the spat was edited out, the saga continued once the cameras stopped rolling. The outlet reports Lathan and Babcock were arguing over politics and things got heated.

Sources told PageSix that Van Lathan made it clear there would be “trouble” if Babcock ever “embarrassed” him like that again, and was suspended shortly after. He was reportedly fired a few days later.

Lathan, who also hosts the Red Pill podcast seemed to confirm the news with a couple of cryptic tweets on Monday night.

It’s looking like tomorrow is going to suck. 😂😂😂😂. We good up there God? Okay, cool Just checking. — VanLathan (@VanLathan) October 21, 2019

Considering the fact that Van Lathan is the only reason we ever tune in to the show, it’s hard to believe they would let him go for something that seems so small. Still, we’re guessing he will have plenty of options when he decided to jump back in to the rat race.

I’m okay. Promise you guys. Seriously. — VanLathan (@VanLathan) October 22, 2019

