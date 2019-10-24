Singer Lizzo has recently been fighting against accusations of plagiarism, but now she’s come clean that one of them may actually have some merit and agreed to give the songwriter in question her proper credit.

According to Buzzfeed, Wednesday, British performer Mina Lioness, who has been in a months-long battle with the body positive singer’s management team, sent out a tweet announcing, “I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard.”

The song in question, “Truth Hurts,” has been number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks and is just a week shy of breaking the record for longest-running No. 1 rap song ever, and it turns out Lioness is actually responsible for the biggest catchphrase featured in the feel good anthem.

In February 2017, a full seven months before Lizzo got into the studio to write her song, Mina Lioness tweeted:

I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that b*tch. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

But Houston native Lizzo initially denied Lioness was the source of the song’s inspiration, stating, “I’ve never seen this before in my life. That’s crazy.”

“But u know, there’s 10 BILLION ppl on the planet. The odds of multiple people having the same idea are VERY high,” she continued, according to Buzzfeed, adding. “The odds of multiple ppl putting it in song w/ millions of streams are low tho. Nothin new under the sun.”

But now she’s changed her tune and admitted the meme she is infamous for referencing was indeed the brainchild of the British singer.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Lizzo distanced herself from Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, two men who have argued that they deserve a songwriting credit on the hit, and then finally acknowledged Lionness, adding, “The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with…not these men. Period.”

