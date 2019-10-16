A music producer and songwriter has come forward with the claim that Lizzo’s chart-topping hit “Truth Hurts” isn’t “one hundred percent” hers.

Justin Raisen posted a video on Instagram calling out the singer saying she plagiarized a song he allegedly wrote during a writing session back in 2017 called “Healthy.” He also compared the tunes, which have similar rifts and starts out with the same lines, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b*tch.”

“Truth Hurts” which has actually been out for the past two years, started sizzling this past and heated up the Billboard Hot 100, spending six weeks at the number one spot.

In celebration, Lizzo shared the achievement on Instagram and said it was a testimony of hard work from her and the fans.

But Raisen begs to differ.

He explained on Instagram that he has been fighting for the past two years to get credit for a song he says he created.

“We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shut down every time.”

He said he’s speaking out now because of “emotional distress.”

And he shot down critics who said he was stepping forward to throw shade on the songstress who hustled her way to the top.

Raisen said he’s not speaking out to “throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure.”

Lizzo’s been down this road before when British singer Mina Lioness charged back in February that Lizzo stole the term “100% that b*tch” from her.

Lizzo debunked that claim saying she motivated by a meme she saw.

Check out Justin Riesen’s post. Grio fam, what do you think?