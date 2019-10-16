A music producer and songwriter has come forward with the claim that Lizzo’s chart-topping hit “Truth Hurts” isn’t “one hundred percent” hers.
READ MORE: Lizzo wants us to stop calling her ‘brave’ for loving her body—
Justin Raisen posted a video on Instagram calling out the singer saying she plagiarized a song he allegedly wrote during a writing session back in 2017 called “Healthy.” He also compared the tunes, which have similar rifts and starts out with the same lines, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b*tch.”
“Truth Hurts” which has actually been out for the past two years, started sizzling this past and heated up the Billboard Hot 100, spending six weeks at the number one spot.
In celebration, Lizzo shared the achievement on Instagram and said it was a testimony of hard work from her and the fans.
But Raisen begs to differ.
He explained on Instagram that he has been fighting for the past two years to get credit for a song he says he created.
“We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shut down every time.”
He said he’s speaking out now because of “emotional distress.”
And he shot down critics who said he was stepping forward to throw shade on the songstress who hustled her way to the top.
Raisen said he’s not speaking out to “throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure.”
READ MORE: Why Lizzo’s freaking out over Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer playlist
Lizzo’s been down this road before when British singer Mina Lioness charged back in February that Lizzo stole the term “100% that b*tch” from her.
Lizzo debunked that claim saying she motivated by a meme she saw.
Don’t hate the player, hate the game.
Check out Justin Riesen’s post. Grio fam, what do you think?
View this post on Instagram
The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard