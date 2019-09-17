This week body positive rapper Lizzo set off a firestorm of heated debate after she not only publicly accused a Postmates driver of stealing her food but also shared a picture of the young woman’s face on her social media account.

Monday, the entertainer took to Twitter and posted in a since-deleted tweet, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.”

READ MORE: I bought the LAST Popeye’s chicken sandwich in my area and a fight almost broke out

According to Rolling Stone, when reached for comment, a spokesperson for the food delivery service wrote: “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

But many fans took issue with the tweet pointing out that publicly shaming a Black woman for an unproven claim of theft in this day and age was not only tone deaf but could have also put the driver in harm’s way. Some also pointed out that it also goes against the woman empowerment anthems the 31-year-old has become known for.

READ MORE: Lizzo wants us to stop calling her ‘brave’ for loving her body

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 17, 2019

A source later told Rolling Stone that the Postmates driver in question had actually waited for 5 minutes at the designated drop-off location and only left because she was unable to reach Lizzo or anyone from her camp.

After a day of social media doing what it does best and turning the situation into a series of clever memes, the Truth Hurts singer ultimately saw the error of her ways and tweeted, “I apologize for putting that girl on blast.”

She then conceded, “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

READ MORE: Zoë Kravitz recreates Lisa Bonet’s naked ‘Rolling Stone’ cover

i just took a dna test turns out im 100% that snitch — young thug & normani stan account (@9arry) September 17, 2019

I do Postmates and there have been times where the app has fucked up or weird circumstances have happened and I couldn't get the food to the customer. U don't know what this woman's situation is. You can afford to order more food. She might not be able to afford losing her job. — Tyler Payton (@tylerdpayton) September 17, 2019

How Tiffany is walking around with Lizzo’s food

pic.twitter.com/AB8cE91Vuw — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 17, 2019

So Lizzo plastered that girl’s face all over the internet to millions of people and she was the one in the wrong? pic.twitter.com/fwuUB5lENZ — Kevin 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@klew24) September 17, 2019