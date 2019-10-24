Sister Act was a massive movie hit back in 1992, and thanks to a newly adapted stage revival, Whoopi Goldberg will be reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time in almost 30 years!

According to Deadline, next year, the Oscar-winner will be starring in a newly adapted West End, London production of Sister Act: The Musical, with Jennifer Saunders playing Mother Superior.

Previously it was announced that Goldberg would be a producer of the project and when the stage version of Sister Act debuted in the West End in 2009 — later having a successful run on Broadway, with additional tours across the globe — she briefly made an appearance as Mother Superior.

But this new show will see the actress back in the role she made famous in Sister Act for the first time since the sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit hit theaters in 1993.

The limited, 39-performance engagement of the musical at London’s Eventim Apollo will take place from July 29 to August 30, 2020 during the standard summer hiatus for Goldberg’s daytime talk show The View.

“This is a very special one-off opportunity to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for,” said producer Jamie Wilson.

“Yeah, the original Deloris is back, a little older, a little seasoned but really still kind of out there,” agreed Goldberg.

During Thursday’s broadcast of the The View, the Hollywood vet revealed that she’d been met with some “resistance” during her attempts to get a Sister Act 3 “up and running.” She went on to suggested that she hoped the potential success of the London staging of the musical could prove to naysayers that the franchise isn’t “dated.”

