Whoopi Goldberg and PETA are beefing’ over bacon and if that sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is.

The View co-host was slammed by the organization (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after an episode of the daily gabfest where she professed her love of bacon during a conversation with Sunny Hostin.

When Hostin insisted that she loved the vegan patties provided to the show’s crew once a week, Goldberg joked that she prefers the real thing.

“How old do I look to you?” Goldberg asked Hostin. “I don’t want that. I don’t want it [and] I don’t like it. What I don’t want is no choice…I like bacon. I know I’m not supposed to. I know it’s the scum of the Earth. I want the bacon, I like the bacon… you don’t have to eat it.” Whoopi Goldberg rocks a radical change to her locs on ‘The View’

It wasn’t long before PETA decided to chastise Whoopi on social media with a scathing post that included a video of a squealing pif, presumably ready for slaughter.

We can’t help but call out @WhoopiGoldberg for her rant on @TheView over… bacon. Really, Whoopi? Eating bacon is your Friday cause? Your "choice" really hurts. Be kind. pic.twitter.com/ShXsqXp3y9 — PETA (@peta) October 11, 2019

Goldberg fired back with some social media quips of her own.

“Hey I understand @peta is making a fuss because I like bacon. i never said I was a vegan & just like I want choice over my body I want the same 4 what goes into my body. i would NEVER suggest that ANYONE pressure any 1 of YOU 2change your vegan habits. Go Eat a couch if you want,” she posted.

Hey I understand @peta is making a fuss because I like bacon. i never said I was a vegan & just like I want choice over my body I want the same 4 what goes into my body. i would NEVER suggest that ANYONE pressure any 1 of YOU 2change your vegan habits. Go Eat a couch if you want. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) October 18, 2019

PETA didn’t stop there, but continued the conversation with a final plea to the swine-loving superstar.

“Animals should have a choice though. Eating bacon causes enormous suffering and ends a pig’s life…It’s so easy to make choices that don’t support suffering and death. We urge you to consider that,” they posted.