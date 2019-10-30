Did Iggy Azalea’s head swell up after she realized that her rap music appealed to mainstream white audiences? Well, according to former collaborator, T.I. that appears to be the case.

Recently, while appearing on popular morning radio show, The Breakfast Club to promote his podcast “ExpediTIously” the rapper addressed his current feelings about his protégé who he believes went rogue.

“I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up,” said T.I.

“[She] started acting different, made moves that I wasn’t proud of,” he continued, “that kind of put my reputation in the line of fire. And she was very arrogant about it.”

T.I. explains why he said Iggy was his biggest “blunder” in his career. He claims Iggy switched up “when she found-out white people liked her and she didn’t really need black people to like her anymore.” pic.twitter.com/JUWH74CWn6 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) October 28, 2019

In retaliation, Monday, the “Fancy” rapper shared her version of what caused her and Tip to fall out, alleging that the 39 year old had resorted to telling lies.

“Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopefully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don’t bring your ass up, NO ONE is asking about you. I’m tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening,” Billboard reports she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“But seeing a man speaking out of his a**hole and blurting [out] one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle.”

Azalea also said that T.I. only helped her write one song, “100,” and that despite pretending he chose to part ways, in reality he actually attempted to re-sign her to the label Hustle Gang (Grand Hustle) back in 2017.

“I don’t understand how you could think you were responsible for something you never even heard until it was mixed and mastered,” she continued. “I think about it but honestly what do I get out of that?”

