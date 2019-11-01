Former NFL player, Antonio Brown, wants his haters to know he still got bank.

In an Instagram post this morning, Brown uploaded a screenshot showing off more than $24 million in his bank account.

Under the photo, he wrote: “No one sues someone who doesn’t have money. You see money attracts the wrong people to come against you. Jealousy and envy is an incurable trait. It is reciprocal not donated beat the odds. Laughing all the way to bank. Hard work, talent and believing in yourself dreams do come true. AB the new money team,” according to Brobible, who also posted a screen shot of the IG post.

Brown is currently unemployed and facing several lawsuits, including from his former personal trainer, Brittany Taylor, who claims the wide receiver raped her in three separate incidents.

According to TMZ, Taylor says she worked as Brown’s personal trainer but that during one training session in June 2017, “Brown exposed himself and kissed (her) without her consent.”

In her lawsuit against Brown, Taylor alleges that the second incident happened later that month, when Brown masturbated behind her without her knowledge until he “ejaculated on (her) back,” TMZ reported.

Taylor said Brown apologized to her and begged her to forgive him and to continue training him, which she ultimately agreed.

But then on May 20, 2018, Taylor said “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her,” TMZ reports from the lawsuit.

Brown denies the claims in the suit.

In addition to the suit, Brown is also currently filing a grievance against the Raiders and the Patriots to try and recoup $40 million in unpaid guarantees.

Back to Brown’s money IG post. He eventually deleted it, presumably realizing that it might not be the smartest look to advertise how much money you have in your account while in the midst of fighting several lawsuits against you. However, the internet has eyes everywhere. Here’s a look at some of his bank.

You can’t make this stuff up.