Looks like Jordan Peele may have inspired Us star Evan Alex to take a page from his playbook and give scriptwriting a try.

“I’m working on my own project,” the actor recently told The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend. “I’m writing a script . . . I’ve talked to [Us writer/director Jordan Peele] about it. I’ve talked to him about the horror and about how I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones.”

The 11-year-old made the revelation Sunday during the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th annual Party on the Pier event at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. The event raised money for the UCLA hospital and other locations serving “high-priority programs” for children.

During the interview, the actor also shared that he opted to dress up as Peele for Halloween and ran into a lot of fans dressed as both his characters from the horror film.

In Us, which opened at No. 1 with $71 million back in March, Alex played both Jason Wilson and his “tethered” alter ego Pluto. He was joined in the horror blockbuster cast by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss. The film earned $255.1 million worldwide.

Jordan Peele‘s Us rattled audiences with a story of revenge-seeking doppelgängers and now Universal Studios has brought the film to life for a Halloween Horror Nights maze.

For the experience, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort adopted the movie into an actual nightmare built out as a maze that will bring “the Tethered” experience to thrill seeking fans.

The theme parks will have the doubles attempting to break free and attack their surface-level counterparts, and the maze will also place brave participants into the Santa Cruz boardwalk that young Adelaide Wilson walked on in the film. The bone chilling experience then ends with fans leaving the hub of the Tethered.

