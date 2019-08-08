Jordan Peele‘s Us rattled audiences with a story of revenge-seeking doppelgängers and now Universal Studios will bring the film to live for a Halloween Horror Nights maze.

The film will be adopted into an actual nightmare built out as a maze that will bring “the Tethered” to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The theme parks will have the doubles attempting to break free and attack their surface-level counterparts.

The maze will place brave participants into the Santa Cruz boardwalk that young Adelaide Wilson walked on in the film and will end with leaving the hub of the Tethered.

PEOPLE reports fans can experience the maze on September 6 in the Orlando location with Hollywood following right behind on September 13. The parks will be transformed into reality versions of the film with scare areas, props, special effects, actors and more.

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered,’” said Peele in a statement.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true.”

“The idea that ‘we are our own worst enemy’ and the visuals around that notion are what made the story of Us so compelling, personal and exciting for our design team to translate,” added Michael Aiello, Sr. Director of Entertainment Creative for Universal Orlando Resort. “Surrounding our guests in that horrific world of duality Jordan Peele created is a perfect fit for Universal’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights.’”

“Jordan Peele has put his indelible stamp on a new genre of psychological horror film with the Academy Award-winning movie Get Out and the critically acclaimed film Us,” said maze executive producer John Murdy. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with him and his talented team to bring his unique vision for Us to life as a ‘living horror movie’.”

The Us themed maze will be the second film-based attraction Universal Studios will have this upcoming spooky season, already announcing a Stranger Things-themed maze.

Tickets for the Universal Studios Halloween season are currently available.