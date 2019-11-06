If you’ve ever wanted to obtain a souvenir from Chris Brown’s house, this week you’re in luck!

This week, the singer informed his more than 88 million social media followers that he would be hosting a yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and invited them all over to pick through his used high-end clothing.

According to CNN, on Tuesday, Breezy, 30, posted a flyer to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts inviting the public to a yard sale at his house in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of L.A.

Although the yard sale is being marketed as a “2-day event” no details have been released about what the second day will entail. Hundreds already showed up for the first day, according to reports.

Brown’s posts promise the sale will be “featuring significantly marked-down, high end designer items and although there’s been no confirmation that he’d even be in attendance, KABC reported that on Wednesday by 5 a.m., dozens of fans had already gathered at his home.

As the crowds continued to grow, Los Angeles police officers at the house warned the sale was in danger of being shut down early because trucks transporting items in and out of Brown’s home were in violation of city code. But TMZ later confirmed this was a bluff and the law they tried to cite doesn’t even exist.

Sources close to Brown told TMZ, “An LAPD officer went to his home Tuesday telling his people they couldn’t have a garage sale because they don’t have a permit. Chris’ lawyer got involved … they called BS, and rightly so. Permits are not required in the City of L.A. where Chris lives.”

Shoppers have also come forward to say the massive line was worth the wait, noting on average they were able to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items for just a few hundred.

Some people told TV stations they had driven from as far away as Arizona and didn’t care what they walked away with as long as it belonged to Brown.

Symone Maddox of San Bernardino, California, said she took the day off work to check out the yard sale, hoping to get some hats and hoodies. “I already told my boss, she told me to bring something back,” Maddox said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.