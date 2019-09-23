Chris Brown still has love for Rihanna and he is not afraid to show it, leaving comments on sexy images of the superstar, prompting a source to say he believes they should still be together.

In an Instagram post, the fashion and music superstar shared a sizzling image of herself promoting the Savage x Fenty collection, which saw her in black bra and panties with lace gloves. Not too far from Rihanna was a lamp, which Brown apparently noticed. “I wanna be the lamp,” he left in a comment with a smirk emoji. Now a source is pouring out Breezy’s heart.

“Chris will never lose the feelings he had for Rihanna, he knows now more than ever what he had and he always thinks what could have been,” an unnamed source told HollywoodLife. “When he sees her perform or when he sees sexy pictures he can only think that they should still be together.”

The source also states that the “No Guidance” singer “would do anything to make it right.” It is also believed that the Indigo singer knows that she has moved on, but he will “forever hold a candle out for her” as he thinks she is his soulmate.

The two began dating in 2008 after hanging as friends. The relationship went sour during the 2009 Grammy Awards when Brown physically attacked Rihanna in a car after an argument. The two would come together again in 2012 for “Birthday Cake” on RiRi’s Talk That Talk album.

“Regardless of Chris and his romantic future he would drop it in a heartbeat to be with Rihanna again but again he isn’t holding his breath and if he can be flirty with her from time to time it is the next best thing,” the source also revealed.

But Rihanna fans haven’t forgiven Brown over the violent incident and feel that his behavior is semi-stalker at best.

Chris Brown comments on Rihanna’s pics because he knows it’ll garner attention and he wants to ride her coattails. He never wants to be divorced from being part of her story. Typical abuser. We see the way he does Karrueche. — Habby (@abbracadabra_) September 21, 2019

Chris Brown really refuses to leave Rihanna alone! smh — Mr. Moana (@Corby_Corbs) September 23, 2019

Chris brown is an actual fool the way he won’t leave Rihanna alone — . (@tekssss) September 23, 2019

Chris Brown is currently in a relationship with Ammika Harris. TMZ reports Harris is currently expecting a baby boy with Brown, which is due this Fall. This would be Brown’s second child, he is also the father of a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty, which he shares with Nia Guzman.

Rihanna is currently in a relationship of her own, dating Saudi billionaire and the heir to Toyota, Hassan Jameel. She has not responded about Brown’s comments.