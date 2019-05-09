The oddest and unfortunate events are always happening to Chris Brown.

According to TMZ, a woman and her son were found at the artist’s home Saturday night after flying all the way from Texas to California in hopes that singer would lift a curse she claims he placed on her pre-teen son, police say.

The woman was caught throwing a bible over the artist’s wall in hopes that the spell would be removed from her son. When asked why she thinks Brown placed a curse on her son, sources say the woman could not provide a clear explanation.

Cops did reveal there is a chance that the woman has mental health issues. She was sent in for evaluation after the incident, and her son was also taken to protective services.

Fortunately, Brown wasn’t at his home at the time of his unexpected visited.

He was celebrating Desiigner‘s 22nd birthday other celebrities such as Jake Paul and Lamar Odom.

In related news, a similar event just as bizarre as this one also happened to Brown back in 2015, but he was actually in his home that time.

He found a woman that claimed to be his wife lying down naked in his bed.

Complex reported at that time that Brown believed that like the most recent incident, that Black Magic was involved. Brown noted that woman that he found in the bed might have been trying to place a spell on his house because he said “voodoo things” was found throughout his property.

“I get home and find this crazy individual in my house,” Brown said in an Instagram post. She had broken the hinges off the doors. She found time to cook her several meals. She wrote ‘I love you’ on the walls. She threw out my daughters clothing as well as my dogs stuff. “Then had all these crazy voodoo things around my crib. goes to show you how crazy people are crazy! And she painted her name on my cars!!!! I love my fans but this is some is on some real real crazy shit.”

It’s good to know that Brown is safe and no one was harmed. Let’s hope another incident like this will not happen to him again.