Senator Cory Booker is still putting up a good fight in terms of fundraising, as it was recently reported that his campaign raised $6.6. million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Democratic prospect had raised over six and a half million dollars in Q4, the largest sum Booker has collected during his presidential campaign to date. While this is a huge win for Booker, he still falls noticeably short in funds, compared to the vast majority of his 2020 campaign rivals.

As it stands, popular Dem. candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, leads the 2020 Democratic campaign haul with $34.5 million raised in the last quarter. Behind the Vermont Senator is South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $24.7 million, and former Vice President Joe Biden at $22.7 million.

READ MORE: Mayor Pete starstruck over Lizzo during ‘CBS This Morning’ appearance: “I’m 100% that… nominee”

According to a report from Axios, the full Democratic Q4 haul is as follows:

Bernie Sanders: $34.5 million Pete Buttigieg: $24.7 million Joe Biden: $22.7 million Elizabeth Warren: $21.2 million Andrew Yang: $16.5 million Amy Klobuchar: $11.4 million Cory Booker: $6.6 million

In an official statement cited by Yahoo, Booker’s campaign noted that more than half of the Q4 contributions came from new donors, also noting that, while it’s a big win for Sen. Booker, that the New Jersey Democrat is still struggling to stay in the presidential race ahead of the Iowa caucuses, set to take place in February.

The former Newark mayor is also looking to earn a spot on the last primary debate stage before voting begins after missing the most recent debate last month. Senator Booker has struggled to reach the polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee.

READ MORE: Aiming for debate, Cory Booker appeals directly to Kamala Harris voters

Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, celebrated Booker’s total, which Demissie stated came, regardless of “artificial thresholds that prevented viable candidates” such as Booker, from participating in last month’s Los Angeles Dem. debate.

Demissie also noted Booker’s role in the 2020 presidential run, as it pertains to campaign funding, to be more crucial than, following fellow candidates of color Julián Castro and Sen. Kamala Harris’ exits from the race, due to lack of funding.