A Black, girls high school basketball coach in Kentucky had just lost a game and was headed out to his car when he noticed a racial slur written on his rear window.

Erik Daniels, who coaches and teaches at Woodford County High School and once played basketball for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, said only “cowards” would scrawl the N-word out of raindrops on his car. The incident happened after Friday night’s game, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal.

“In 2020 we still have cowards doing things like this,” Daniels wrote in a Facebook post . “But the funny thing is that we laughed about it because with me playing basketball all over the world this happened a lot. I’ve been called a nigger in several languages so it doesn’t bother me at all. I’ll keep doing God’s work by educating these kids and preparing them for life. And a little advice for people who do foolish things like this, there are cameras everywhere on school campuses. I’m going to embrace the hate and let everyone else be mad.”

Woodford County Public Schools officials said they are investigating the incident and have notified law enforcement. School officials say they are also reviewing security footage.

In a Facebook post, the Central Kentucky school system said: “it is our highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our staff and students, which includes maintaining a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.”

“This incident in no way reflects the values and mission of Woodford County Public Schools, and appropriate action will be taken upon a positive identification of the individual,” the school system wrote on Facebook.

The school district is requesting anyone who has additional information on the incident contact its administrative staff or police.

Daniels was chosen to head up the Woodford County girls basketball team last summer.