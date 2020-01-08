While promoting the upcoming third installment of the Bad Boys movie franchise, Bad Boys for Life, comedian Martin Lawrence is breaking his silence about how he really felt about the demise of his hit 90’s sitcom “Martin.”

In 2018 Lawrence and “Martin” co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold reunited for the first time since Tisha Campbell filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him twenty years earlier.

In 1997, Campbell, who played Lawrence’s girlfriend Gina in the sitcom, made allegations that she had experienced “obsessive” physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Lawrence himself, which included “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery and violent threats.”

Lawrence has always vehemently denied the claims and his latest interview with GQ, alluded to how the tension on set led to him leaving the show, even though it was originally reported that it had been canceled.

When directly asked to explain why the successful sitcom ended after five seasons he responded, “Well, how can I say this? It just was time to end. Let’s just put it that way. It was just, at that time, there was some, um, there were some things that was being said that…”

Pressed to clarify if he was referencing Campbell’s claims he said yes, then noted that the 2018 reconciliation between him and his accuser was possible because, “none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullsh*t.”

However it appears both Campbell decided to bury the hatchet without hashing out their previous issues.

“We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen,” continued Lawrence, 54. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

“I love Tisha,” he concluded. “I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

