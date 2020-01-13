Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced by Issa Rae and John Cho on Monday morning and the list is BLEAK when it comes to honoring Black films.

Cynthia Erivo picked up a Best Actress nomination for her leading role in Harriet but the film was iced out of the Best Picture category.

American Factory (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama) earned a nod for Best Documentary but Black folks and women were left out of the Best Director race and there are no nominations for any other Black actors in any categories.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best picture

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”