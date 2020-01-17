It looks like Raz B is kicking off the new year with more drama.

According to reports, the B2K member was arrested for DUI on Wednesday morning in Burbank, California and it’s just another thing to add to his long list of recent legal issues.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star reportedly failed field sobriety tests administered by police after he was spotted running a red light around 3 am after admitting he had consumed alcohol and marijuana earlier in the night. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Last year, Raz B (De’Mario Monte Thornton) was arrested for domestic violence in Minnesota after claims were made that he allegedly beat up and choked his girlfriend in a parking lot.

His reps alleged that when he fought back it was in self-defense. Cops were reportedly called after the woman told family members about the violent confrontation, which resulted in the subsequent arrest. He was eventually cleared of the charges.

He also had a run-in with LYFT over a Louis Vuitton bag he claims went missing. Let’s hope Raz B has learned his lesson and stays safe in these streets.

In March, he took to Instagram to announce he was quitting the B2K’s Millennium Tour because he felt unsafe with the group’s former manager around — who he accuses of sexually abusing him.