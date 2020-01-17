This time last year Steve Harvey made it clear that he felt some type of way about NBC’s decision to give his talk show’s coveted time slot to Kelly Clarkson. Apparently not much has changed in the time since.

According to Oprah Magazine, on Monday, during a sit down with Ellen DeGeneres he explained that while he is is “happy” for the singer and her new opportunity, he has no intention of ever tuning in to her new show.

“I’m back on TV,” Harvey said, referring to his new offering, Steve on Watch, for Facebook Watch. “Everybody thought I was gone. But I’m happy for people. You know, I’m a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk up the hall. It’s more doors!”

“You’ve just got to keep going up the hall,” said Harvey, 62. “So I open other doors and I’m back on TV and I’m happy for everybody. I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her.”

“One of my friends said, ‘Man, that’s really big of you to be happy for somebody who replaced your show,'” he recalled later. “I said, ‘I’m happy for her.’ He said, ‘So you watch [her show]?’ I said… ‘I ain’t that happy!”

Following the September 2018 announcement of the switch, Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment explained of the decision to replace Harvey with the powerhouse singer, “The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year. With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in the time slot right before The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and STEVE on Watch can be seen on Facebook Watch.