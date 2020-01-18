After three seasons, the Oprah Winfrey Network has pulled the plug on The Book of John Gray.

The Greenville News confirmed through a network spokesperson that there are “no plans” for new episodes of the series that starred Relentless Church Pastor John Gray. Being a part of the network’s programming since 2016, it was not disclosed as to why the show was canceled.

Gray made headlines in 2018 for purchasing his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini for their eighth wedding anniversary. It was a gesture that caused controversy and accusations of using church funds for the purchase. Gray has denied and defended his purchase, saying, “not a nickel, not a penny” was taken from Relentless Church in Greenville.

The article mentioned Gray’s intentions of working to produce the fourth season for OWN after defending himself in an Instagram post to clarify his sources of income, including his books and television show.

“For those of you who don’t know, my wife and I have a show on the Opray Winfrey Network. We’re working on Season 4 right now. Shhh, don’t tell anybody. That’s four seasons, okay? And I’m not an actor on it; I’m a producer of it. Get that straight,” Gray said.

The Book of John Gray was described as a “dramedy docu-follow hybrid about the life of John Gray and his uniquely humorous way of helping people” and “gives viewers unprecedented and intimate access into his church and home life”. Holly Baird, a spokesperson for Gray and his wife, Aventer, is currently “considering other TV and film opportunities.”

The cancellation comes weeks after it was revealed that Gray’s megachurch, The Relentless Church, is being evicted from its Greenville, South Carolina property. He allegedly breached his lease by not making his scheduled payments.