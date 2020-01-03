John Gray’s megachurch known as The Relentless Church is being evicted from the Greenville, South Carolina property owned by Redemption Church.

Redemption Church asked Gray to vacate the property after it alleged he breached his lease agreement by not making all the payments to cover the costs of the church sanctuary and The Imagine Center, a sports and fitness facility on the church campus, according to Greenville News.

The court notice was filed on Thursday, one month after Redemption decided to terminate its lease agreement with Relentless Church and told the megachurch to vacate the property by the end of the year.

Gray sent a written statement to Greenville News which said he would be addressing the situation through the appropriate legal channels.

“We stand behind our original statement and are confident that the payment amounts required under the leases referenced in the complaint have and will continue to be paid,” Gray said in the statement, according to the newspaper. “Our efforts at mediation and with wise counsel to present every detail absent of legal have proven fruitless on their end multiple times.”

In the statement, Gray urged the media to do their “due diligence” and not rely on what anyone side has to say. He then had words for his church.

“To the Relentless Church family, please note, we have dealt honorably and have utilized every possible measure to resolve these differences to date. We will continue to serve the Lord, reach the lost, and serve the community. This unfortunate issue will not hinder the vision, work, functionality, or heart of this church,” Gray wrote, according to Greenville News.

Katari Buck, an attorney representing Redemption Church, said Redemption took this measure since the two churches couldn’t reach an agreement on when Relentless should vacate.

“Redemption is unable to continue to absorb the mounting debts and past due accounts associated with the Greenville property during Relentless’ tenancy and therefore has no other option but to seek to regain possession of the property sooner rather than later,” Buck said.

Redemption’s eviction filing accuses Gray of breaking its original transition agreement. The filing says that Relentless failed to rebrand and assume Redemption Church’s debt and mortgage obligations, instead choosing to incorporate as a new organization aimed to purchase Redemption’s assets.